Google potrebbe aggiungere un allarme anti-bombardamento ad Android

L’invasione russa dell’Ucraina ha visto molte compagnie tech schierarsi in solidarietà del paese invaso, spesso interrompendo i propri servizi in Russia o comunque offrendo un contributo monetario. Sembra che Google sia in procinto di fare un passo in più, introducendo nel sistema operativo Android una funzionalità piuttosto singolare: un servizio di allarme in caso di bombardamenti.

La notizia è segnalata da xda-developers, che ha trovato una nuova porzione di codice nell’ultimo aggiornamento di Google Play Services. Tradotta in lingua inglese, russa e ucraina, questa corrisponde a un servizio di notifiche che allertano l’utente di una situazione di bombardamento imminente.

<string name="arw_ealert_details_key">Air Raid Warning Details Preference Key</string>

<string name="arw_ealert_settings_detected_text">You may get a notification when the air raid alert is issued, and another notification when the air raid alert is canceled. The Government of Ukraine provides all air raid alert information.</string>

<string name="arw_ealert_settings_detected_title">If you are in an area where the Government of Ukraine has issued an air raid alert</string>

<string name="arw_ealert_settings_how_it_works_body_2_text">" Keep in mind:

"<li>There may not be an official alert for all air raids.</li>"

"<li>You may not receive a notification every time an alert is issued or canceled.</li>"

"<li>You should not rely on the notifications as your sole source of information.</li>"

"</string>

<string name="arw_ealert_settings_how_it_works_body_text">This feature uses only your device’s approximate location to send notifications about potential air raids. Google does not use this location information to track or identify you.</string>

<string name="arw_ealert_settings_how_it_works_title">How it works</string>

<string name="arw_ealert_settings_switch_key">Air Raid Alerts Main Switch Key</string>

<string name="arw_location_settings_ealert_activity_label">Сповіщення про повітряні тривоги в Україні</string>

<string name="arw_location_settings_ealert_activity_label_en">Ukraine air raid alerts</string>

<string name="arw_notification_alert_text" formatted="false">"The Government of Ukraine issued an alert for %s at %s. Take shelter immediately. Tap to change settings."</string>

<string name="arw_notification_alert_title">Air raid alert</string>

<string name="arw_notification_all_clear_text" formatted="false">"The Government of Ukraine canceled the alert for %s at %s. Tap to change settings."</string>

<string name="arw_notification_all_clear_title">Air raid alert canceled</string>

<string name="arw_notification_header">Government of Ukraine alert</string>

<string name="arw_notification_high_importance_channel_name">Air Raid Alerts</string>

<string name="arw_notification_low_importance_channel_name">Air Raid All Clear</string>

Il fatto che il codice si trovi all’interno di Google Play Services significa che le notifiche potranno essere ricevute senza dover scaricare alcuna applicazione. Il testo della notifica specifica che non si tratta di uno strumento necessariamente accurato, ma sicuramente se implementato potrebbe risultare fondamentale per salvare vite.

Bisogna tenere a mente che si tratta di una feature non ancora annunciata e probabilmente in fase di testing. Pertanto le specifiche potrebbero cambiare, o potrebbe non vedere mai la luce del sole. Per il momento Google non ha ancora rilasciato alcun commento a riguardo.