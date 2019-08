I told you a few rumors about Mate 30 pro camera, IMO this is more possible.

40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 – f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video.

40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.

8MP tele 5X zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/ac3ODQnqVV