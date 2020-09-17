Playstation 5: ecco tutte le specifiche tecniche ufficiali

Insieme ai prezzi e alla data ufficiale di uscita in Europa prevista per il 19 novembre (qui prezzi, giochi al lancio, accessori e trailer dei giochi) Sony ha anche rilasciato la scheda tecnica della console.
PS5: la scheda tecnica
Processore: x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” octa core a 3,5 Ghz
Scheda Grafica: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine (2.23 GHz e 10.3 TFLOPS)
Memoria Ram: 16 GB di GDDR6
Disco fisso SSD: 825 GB
Lettore Blu-Ray (nella versione da 499 euro): Ultra HD Blu-ray
Connettività: Ingresso HDMI, supporto per il 4K a 120 Hz – Bluetooth 5.1
Peso: 4,5 kg, solo 3,9 kg per la versione digitale
Potenza dissipata: PS5: 350 W – PS5 Digital Edition: 340 W
Di seguito la scheda tecnica della PS5 e quella comprensiva degli accessori inviata da Sony:
|CPU
|x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”
|8 Cores / 16 Threads
|Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
|GPU
|AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine
|Ray Tracing Acceleration
|Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
|System Memory
|GDDR6 16GB
|448GB/s Bandwidth
|SSD
|825GB
|5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
|Optical Drive
|Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV DVD ~3.2xCLV
|PS5 Game Disc
|Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc
|Video Out
|HDMI™ OUT port
Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
|Audio
|“Tempest” 3D AudioTech
|Dimensions
|PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base) PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
|Weight
|PS5: 4.5kg PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg
|Power
|PS5: 350W PS5 Digital Edition: 340W
|Input/Output
|USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB) USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2
USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)
|Networking
|Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth® 5.1
DualSense™ Wireless Controller Specifications
|Dimensions
|Approx. 160mm x 66mm x 106mm (excludes largest projection) (width x height x depth)
|Weight
|Approx. 280g
|Buttons
|PS button, Create button, Options button, Directional buttons (Up/Down/Left/Right), Action buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square), R1/L1 button, R2/L2 button (with Trigger Effect) Left stick / L3 button, Right stick / R3 button, Touch Pad button, MUTE button
|Touch Pad
|2 Point Touch Pad, Capacitive Type, Click Mechanism
|Motion Sensor
|Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)
|Audio
|Built-in Microphone Array, Built-in Mono Speaker, Stereo Headset Jack Output : 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit
|Feedback
|Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Vibration (haptic feedback by dual actuators), Indicators (Light bar / Player indicator / MUTE status)
|Ports
|USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB), Stereo Headset Jack, Charging Terminals
|Communication
|Wireless
|Bluetooth® Ver5.1
|Wired
|USB connection (HID, Audio)
|Battery
|Type
|Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage
|DC 3.65V
|Capacity
|1,560mAh